Arrests after car crosses onto wrong side of the Pacific Hwy

UPDATE: A WOMAN and girl have been taken to hospital following the crash at Arthur St.

NSW Fire and Rescue Coffs Harbour station officer Sally Foote said two cars were involved in the crash.

Ms Foote said there were no fires at the scene.

"We just cleaned up the oil spill," she said.

NSW Ambulance Media confirmed a woman, thought to be about 30, and a child were taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

There are no details on injuries.

ORIGINAL: EMERGENCY services crews are currently at the scene of a traffic crash near Park Beach Plaza shopping centre.

This followed a police investigation where detectives became suspicious about a vehicle outside shops at Moonee.

Coffs Harbour Police crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said a 19-year-old man ran from police at Moonee and was apprehended by detectives.

He said the vehicle then drove south on the Pacific Hwy and crossed onto the wrong side of the highway a number of times.

Det Insp Jameson said there was no police pursuit.

He said the car crashed into another vehicle, with a pregnant woman inside, at the roundabout on Arthur St in Coffs Harbour.

A 27-year-old man was later apprehended at the Park Beach Plaza.

Det Insp Jameson said the two men were currently in custody at the Coffs Harbour Police Station and assisting the Target Action Group with inquiries.