Two in custody after high speed pursuit

Police on scene after a Hyundai i30 crashed into a gutter in Orlando St following an earlier high speed pursuit.

Police on scene after a Hyundai i30 crashed into a gutter in Orlando St following an earlier high speed pursuit. Frank Redward

POLICE have taken two people into custody after a police pursuit, ended with a crash in Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

Multiple police cars were on scene in Orlando St where a white Hyundai i30 crashed into a gutter, before a male driver fled on foot just before 5pm.

Police on scene after a Hyundai i30 crashed into a gutter in Orlando St following an earlier high speed pursuit. Frank Redward

Officers were seen to tackle the man to the ground and a female passenger was also taken into custody.

Truck drivers tracked the vehicle on the Pacific Highway over the airways after a high speed pursuit with police near Macksville was terminated due to safety concerns.

Police officers were seen to recover a number of number plates from the vehicle before it was towed from the scene.