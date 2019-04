TWO people are in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a house this morning.

The incident occurred on Roberston Rd at Eastern Heights at 9.40am.

Multiple patients were assessed at the scene.

Two patients were later transported to Ipswich Hospital, one with neck pain and one with chest pain.

More to come.

A car crashed into a house on Robertson Rd, Eastern Heights about 10am on March 2. Darren Hallesy