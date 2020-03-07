Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A taxi and a sedan crashed heavily on the Pacific Highway, north of Coffs Harbour this morning.
A taxi and a sedan crashed heavily on the Pacific Highway, north of Coffs Harbour this morning. Frank Redward
Breaking

Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

Matt Deans
by
7th Mar 2020 6:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been hospitalised after a taxi and a sedan crashed heavily on the Pacific Highway north of Coffs Harbour this morning. 

A male, aged in his 50s, driving a northbound taxi cab and another male, aged in his 20s, driving a southbound Lexus have been taken to hospital after the vehicles collided heavily at the intersection of Solitary Islands Way at Sapphire Beach. 

A taxi and a sedan crashed heavily on the Pacific Highway, north of Coffs Harbour this morning.
A taxi and a sedan crashed heavily on the Pacific Highway, north of Coffs Harbour this morning. Frank Redward

The crash happened around 5.30am. 

Photos
View Gallery

It s understood the taxi was turning off the highway at the time of the accident.

NSW Ambulance paramedics, Coffs Clarence police, local State Emergency Service volunteers, Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service crews have attended the scene. 

The southbound lanes of the highway leading into Coffs Harbour have now been cleared. 

Investigations are underway into the cause of the crash. 

accident coffs coast coffs harbour crash live traffic pacific highway sapphire beach solitary islands way
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG CHANGES: New motorway section to open soon

        premium_icon BIG CHANGES: New motorway section to open soon

        News Huge update as new 12km section will include two new interchanges, and temporary changes to how we navigate the roads

        Magpies won't be 'Thunderstruck' by the Army

        premium_icon Magpies won't be 'Thunderstruck' by the Army

        Sport The game in which the Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies rise to their best.

        Demolition to make way for new childcare centre

        premium_icon Demolition to make way for new childcare centre

        News Green light given for two-storey ‘industry leading’ centre.

        Shotgun found inside crashed car after police pursuit

        premium_icon Shotgun found inside crashed car after police pursuit

        Crime What was this man up to before he was spotted by police?