TWO homes in Lennox Head have been reduced to ashes overnight in a devastating house fire.
Breaking

Two homes destroyed in fire overnight

Hamish Broome
by
14th Oct 2018 7:16 AM

TWO homes have been destroyed by fire overnight in Lennox Head after a "fierce" blaze which threatened neighbouring properties.

Fire crews were called to a home in Survey St about 1am this morning where a two storey timber home was engulfed in flames.

As crews worked to extinguish the blaze, the fire spread to the neighbouring property.

On arrival, police evacuated four people from the house and three people from the neighbouring property.

Nearby residents were posting about the blaze on Facebook as early as 1am this morning. 

On the I Live in Lennox Head Facebook page, locals described being woken by huge flames and the smell of smoke.

Six Fire and Rescue NSW trucks plus Rural Fire Service crews were required to contain the blaze and firefighters were working at the site until about 5am this morning.

One of the residents - a 28-year-old man - was taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Two police officers also suffered smoke inhalation; however, they did not require treatment.

Both homes were destroyed, while two neighbouring homes sustained smoke and water damage.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Police from Richmond Police District are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

breaking news fire and rescue nsw lennox head lennox head house fire
Lismore Northern Star

