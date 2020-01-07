Two families’ heartache as men remain missing at sea

Heidi March and Simone Hillyer comfort each other at the Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp - the last known whereabouts of their missing loved ones.

Heidi March and Simone Hillyer comfort each other at the Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp - the last known whereabouts of their missing loved ones.

TIM MARCH and Jarrath Hillyer may have been decades apart in age, but it was a mutual appreciation of a rod and the solitude of the sea that saw the two men become best mates long before their sudden disappearance.

The two fishing buddies have been missing off the Coffs Coast since December 29, leaving their families confused and devastated.

No trace has been found of Valla man Tim, 70, and south coast man Jarrath, 37, or the 4m tinny they had been fishing in after setting off from the boat ramp towards Sawtell Reef over a week ago.

Fishing buddies Tim March (left) and Jarrath Hillyer (right) have been missing at sea for more than a week, with no trace of the men found so far.

Looking over the Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp - the last known whereabouts of their loved ones - Tim's daughter Heidi and Jarrath's wife Simone told the Advocate they refuse to call off the search until they find out what has happened to them.

"It's just surreal. You don't know whether or not to grieve or whether to keep on holding onto that hope," Heidi explained.

"How can you move on to that next stage if they're not found? How do you move on if you've found absolutely nothing?

"We'll keep going until we find something. We're never going to give up, ever."

Simone said Jarrath and their kids had been visiting her parents in Valla over the Christmas break when he and Tim had made a spur of the moment decision to take a "break from the Christmas ham", and go fishing.

"They got along so well and loved to do things together whenever we visited," she said.

"They just wanted to go fishing and enjoy each other's company that day."

Tim, described fondly as a Valla "icon", was a veteran fisherman with 37 years' experience, according to Heidi.

"Dad's always been a fisherman. When I was six months-old my Mum and Dad had a sea food restaurant and Dad would actually go out and catch all the sea food himself."

Heidi March, daughter of Tim March, and Simone Hillyer, wife of Jarrath Hillyer at the Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp - the last known whereabouts of their loved ones.

It was around 6am on December 29 that the pair towed Tim's tinny, which was equipped with an EPIRB and life jackets, out to the boat ramp.

They had done everything by the book, including logging on with Marine Rescue NSW, before setting off.

They failed to return to their vehicle that night.

By 6.30pm police were called with a search underway.

Coffs-Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Peter Hayes described the surf that day as "choppy" with a swell of more than a metre.

He said the EPIRB on board had not been activated.

Simone however clarified the distress beacon the men had was not an automatically activated one, but required manual activation.

She said while emergency services have suspended the search and rescue operation, which had covered a 320 square nautical mile area, they haven't suspended their involvement in the recovery, and trying to find what happened to Tim and Jarrath.

A Marine Rescue crew pictured searching around the Scotts Head stretch of the coastline and out to sea on the morning of December 30, the next day after the men were reported missing.

Heidi and Simone have been receiving support from services and community members as far north as Yamba, and as far south as Newcastle. Aerial shark patrols across the eastern NSW coastline are also keeping an eye out.

The search has been more intensively focused in the Sawtell Reef area, but Simone said progress has been hindered by murky waters.

"The authorities, volunteers, friends and even people we don't know have covered astounding amounts of coastline and out to sea. It's truly amazing and we are so grateful," Simone said.

"What we need now is clear waters. We need the currents to change direction.

"We're also hoping everyone could keep a look out for us. If you're taking a stroll and notice something, anything that could belong to them, please report it. It may give us a clue as to where they are.

"We just want everyone to know as a huge family cohort from both sides, we're so grateful and if you could keep helping us that would be so wonderful."