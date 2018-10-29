Menu
The Westpac Helicopter has been tasked to Macksville following a crash at Scotts Heads today.
News

Two elderly patients injured in high-speed crash

Matt Deans
by
29th Oct 2018 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO elderly men have been seriously injured in a high-speed crash today near Scotts Head after a car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The vehicle was travelling along Grassy Head Road, 3km out of Scotts Head, when it veered onto the wrong side of the road and crashed into a tree around 10.45am, emergency services reported.

The NSW Ambulance Media Unit said a 94-year-old man is being conveyed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a serious condition.

An 88-year-old man is expected to be airlifted to hospital via the helicopter, which is set to land at a sports field in Macksville this afternoon.

The 94-year-old has reportedly suffered a head and wrist injury.

"Paramedics have made the call to the hospital to alert the emergency department that the 94-year-old is being transported to hospital via an ambulance," A NSW Ambulance Media Unit spokesman said.

"His condition is listed as serious.

"The 88-year-old male is said to be drifting in and out of consciousness and has suffered injuries to his chest and leg."

Both men were trapped in the vehicle for a short time after the accident.

More details to follow.

Coffs Coast Advocate

    Bullying scandal uncovered in local child protection agency

    Council may change date of Australia Day ceremony

