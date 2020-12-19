Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have died and arson squad detectives are investigating after a blaze broke out at a house.
Two people have died and arson squad detectives are investigating after a blaze broke out at a house.
News

Police fear arson after fire kills two people

by Sharon McGowan
19th Dec 2020 8:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have died in a suspicious fire in Melbourne's north.

Arson Squad detectives have launched an investigation after the pair was found dead in a home on Keats Ave in Kingsbury in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the deadly fire about 3.40am, were FRV crews found the house well ablaze.

Thirty firefighters battled extinguish the flames, bringing the blaze under control in half an hour.

While the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, it has been deemed suspicious.

Investigators, including an arson chemist, will probe the cause of the fire this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the blaze or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

Originally published as Two die in house fire in Melbourne's north

arson fire police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hemsworth effect’ behind Australian tourism boom

        Premium Content ‘Hemsworth effect’ behind Australian tourism boom

        Travel Australia’s most popular travel destinations for 2020 have been revealed, and it seems we have one famous family to thank.

        MAJOR COUP: Look who’s coming to Coffs Harbour next March

        Premium Content MAJOR COUP: Look who’s coming to Coffs Harbour next March

        News Two of the biggest teams in AFL will be hitting it out at C.ex Stadium in 2021

        BIG HEART: Club secures life-saving equipment

        Premium Content BIG HEART: Club secures life-saving equipment

        Health The Golden Dog gets critical machine to continue roll out across regional towns

        UPDATED: Man dies after crash near Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content UPDATED: Man dies after crash near Coffs Harbour

        News The man, believed to be in his 70s, died after crashing into a tree