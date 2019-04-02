Two decades in planning, a new temple is complete

MORE than 20 years of careful planning, fundraising and delicate craft work at the hands of Indian artisans and local tradesmen has culminated into the long-awaited opening of a grand new temple.

Situated on the same plot of land as the first Sikh temple to have been built in Australia, spokesperson Dr Amarjit More said the updated structure - built from more than 3000sq m of marble imported from India - was symbolic of the enduring partnership between the mainstream and Sikh communities.

Dr More said now more than ever, in the aftermath of the New Zealand terrorist attack that was linked to the Grafton region, it was important the cohesion of the community, regardless of religious differences, should be emphasised.

The temple began construction six years ago and, while the stone was imported, about 98 per cent of the funds were spent on local tradesmen and supplies.

"It took 22 years to complete the Taj Mahal,” joked Dr More, who is not only the former public officer but is a member of one of the pioneering families involved in the original build back in the late 1960s.

"The tiler joked there's more granite and marble in this building than the Coffs Harbour district combined.”

The new temple is situated on the same plot of land as the first ever Sikh temple that was built in Australia. TREVOR VEALE

A small red-brick building tucked away on Woolgoolga's Hastings St, the First Sikh Temple opened by Senator Wright in 1968 has more significance than its modest facade suggests.

Dr More was a teenager when his parents became involved in the building of the first temple, encouraged by the Woolgoolga community, including the headmaster at Woolgoolga High School.

At this time, Woolgoolga was home to the single biggest Sikh community in the country, with many of the families having settled in Australia prior to federation in the late 19th century.

"The non-Sikh community offered us guidance and assistance, they were very welcoming and encouraging,” Dr More said.

In 1999, with a growing community, it was decided the temple would be upgraded.

Worth more than $4 million, the new temple was built using funds that were sourced only through donations from Sikh residents across Australia, with Dr More saying committee members travelled from Cairns in the north all the way down to Melbourne to rally for funds.

He said he was expecting "bus loads” of people to attend the opening, which would take place on Sunday.

He said everyone was welcome and the only requisite was to make sure you took off your shoes, covered your hair and refrained from drinking alcohol or smoking.

"Even Bob Katter has said he will be coming to the opening,” Dr More said.

"Foremost it is a place of worship for Sikhs but it's more than that - it's about bringing together individuals and communities.

"We are one, the temple belongs to all of Woolgoolga and all of Australia. Everyone is welcome irrespective of colour, creed or religion.

"We'd love to have you here, to tell you our story, share our service and our food.”

The original building, which was heritage-listed last year, remains on site.

PROGRAM:

The reading of the scriptures will begin on Friday, April 5, at 9.30am and will run until Sunday at 10.30am. A free lunch will be served each day from 11am.

The official opening, which will be attended by dignitaries including Federal MP Kevin Hogan, State MP Gurmesh Singh and Mayor Denise Knight, will take place on the Sunday.