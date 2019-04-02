Two decades in and still going strong

SPLASH AND DASH: Competitors hit the water for the Ocean Swims.

SPLASH AND DASH: Competitors hit the water for the Ocean Swims. Nashyspix

SWIMMING: Entries are flooding in for one of Coffs Harbour's longest-running sporting events, the Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims, which are in their 22nd year.

With more than 400 registrations received so far for the event this Sunday, entries are well ahead of where they were at the same time last year.

There are also a handful of swimmers who haven't missed a race since the swims began in 1998.

Locals Michael Tonks and Greg Swan will be lining up for their 22nd Coffs Ocean swim and they will be joined by Dave Alexander from Brunswick Heads.

The event caters for all abilities aged eight and over, with the youngest competitor registered, Hayden Manning, competing in the 150m junior swim.

Dennis Meagher from Boambee East will be the most experienced swimmer in the event at age 79, competing in the 600m swim around the jetty.

In terms of the front runners, event director Sinclair Black said it's anyone's race.

"At this stage the field is wide open, with many previous winners either yet to enter or committed elsewhere,” Black said.

Entries for the 2019 Coffs Ocean Swims close this Friday at 8pm. Late entries will be taken on Sunday morning at the yacht club and will incur a $10 late fee.

"Many wait until race day to enter to see what the conditions will bring,” he said.

"The water temperature is around 24 degrees and the forecast is for a warm, sunny day with very light winds.”