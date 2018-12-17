Two dead, one missing after Moonee Beach tragedy

TRAGEDY: Two men have drowned after going swimming at Moonee Beach this afternoon. One person is still missing.

TRAGEDY: Two men have drowned after going swimming at Moonee Beach this afternoon. One person is still missing. John Grainger

TWO men have drowned and one remains missing after a group of six people went swimming at Moonee Beach this evening.

About 6.15pm the group, including three juveniles, got into trouble in the surf.

Two males, aged 35 and 45, were removed from the water but were unable to be revived. A third man, aged 28, remains missing.

Two girls, aged 15 and 17, and a 15-year-old boy, were removed from the water.

They have been taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for observation.

All six are believed to be known to each other and from Sydney.

A search operation was launched for the missing man however he has not been located. The search has now been suspended due to light and surf conditions.

It will resume tomorrow morning.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District are investigating the incident and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000