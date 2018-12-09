Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAGEDY: Police at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie, where two people were killed and another seriously injured.
TRAGEDY: Police at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie, where two people were killed and another seriously injured. Frank Redward
Breaking

Two dead, one injured in Pacific Highway crash

Jarrard Potter
by
9th Dec 2018 9:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie this evening, while another person has been seriously injured.

About 7.45pm on Sunday night, a vehicle was travelling south on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie, when it left the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled.

Two men in the car died at the scene while a female passenger was trapped in the vehicle for a short time. She has now been released and is expected to be airlifted to hospital by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter which was tasked to the incident.

Photos
View Gallery

Police from Coffs/Clarence Police Area Command remain on the scene conducting inquiries.

Both southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway are currently closed, with a contraflow in place. Delays are expected.

Any witnesses are urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

clarence crime fatal crash fatality pacific highway pacific highway crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Double fatality closes Pacific Highway

    BREAKING: Double fatality closes Pacific Highway

    Breaking NSW Police have confirmed two people are dead and one seriously injured in a single-vehicle roll-over on the Pacific Highway.

    • 9th Dec 2018 8:32 PM
    Motorcyclist on L-plates clocked at 220kmh

    Motorcyclist on L-plates clocked at 220kmh

    News This rider is set to spend a long time off the road

    UPDATE: Surfer in serious but stable condition

    premium_icon UPDATE: Surfer in serious but stable condition

    News The 36-year-old is at the John Hunter Hospital.

    Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured

    Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured

    News The man has been flown to the John Hunter Hospital.

    Local Partners