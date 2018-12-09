Two dead, one injured in Pacific Highway crash

TRAGEDY: Police at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie, where two people were killed and another seriously injured.

TRAGEDY: Police at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie, where two people were killed and another seriously injured. Frank Redward

TWO people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie this evening, while another person has been seriously injured.

About 7.45pm on Sunday night, a vehicle was travelling south on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie, when it left the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled.

Two men in the car died at the scene while a female passenger was trapped in the vehicle for a short time. She has now been released and is expected to be airlifted to hospital by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter which was tasked to the incident.

Police from Coffs/Clarence Police Area Command remain on the scene conducting inquiries.

Both southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway are currently closed, with a contraflow in place. Delays are expected.

Any witnesses are urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.