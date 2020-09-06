Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people are dead after a fatal crash in far north Queensland.
Two people are dead after a fatal crash in far north Queensland.
News

Two dead, one fighting for life after horror FNQ crash

by Grace Mason
6th Sep 2020 10:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men have died a woman is fighting for life after a horrific single vehicle crash at Yarrabah.

Initial information suggests the vehicle containing six passengers crashed on Back Beach Rd about 8.20pm last night.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.


A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman in her 20s was flown to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition with head injuries.

Another woman in her 20s was taken to Cairns Hospital with serious leg injuries.

Two other men, one in his 20s and the other in his 40s, were taken to Cairns Hospital by ambulance in stable conditions with arm and pelvis injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks qld road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Final chance to have say on $5-million rehab plans

        Premium Content Final chance to have say on $5-million rehab plans

        News The plans would see the construction of a much needed women’s drug rehab centre.

        FULL LIST: Coffs Coast’s latest break-in hotspots revealed

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Coffs Coast’s latest break-in hotspots revealed

        News New figures reveal which local streets were the most targeted.

        Luxury yacht passengers, crew fined for health order breach

        Premium Content Luxury yacht passengers, crew fined for health order breach

        News NSW Police have issued nine penalty infringement notices to passengers and crew of...

        WOOLI CONNECTION: Waern twins leading Sawtell revolution

        Premium Content WOOLI CONNECTION: Waern twins leading Sawtell revolution

        Soccer North Coast Football Academy graduates making the leap to senior football with...