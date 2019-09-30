Two dead, one critical in Melbourne crash

Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after a fiery crash in Melbourne's southeast.

Two vehicles crashed on Ferntree Gully Road in Oakleigh East about 8pm on Sunday, police say, with one bursting into flames.

The driver and only occupant in a Nissan Skyline was killed in the crash.

A woman, believed to be in her late teens, who was a rear seat passenger in a Mazda was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died.

A teenage boy also in the Mazda suffered head injuries.

The driver of the Mazda and his front seat passenger were taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with injuries and are assisting police with their inquiries.

Victoria's road toll now stands at 209, compared to 152 this time last year.