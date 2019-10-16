Two dead, long delays after crash on major road

TWO people have died and two others are in hospital with serious and critical injuries following a crash in Brisbane's north overnight that continues to cause major delays for commuters.

Police say a stolen car collided with a car heading in the opposite direction in the southbound lanes of Gympie Arterial Road in Bald Hills about midnight, killing one person in each vehicle.

The scene of the crash on Gympie Arterial Road in which two people have died. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

Police say the stolen car was travelling at speed and was on the wrong side of the road.

The driver of the other car was killed instantly, while the driver of the stolen car was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

The scene of the crash on Gympie Arterial Road in which two people have died. Picture: 7 News Brisbane



The front passenger of the stolen car died at the scene.

A woman in her 30s, who was initially trapped in the back of the stolen car, was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition.

Southbound lanes remain closed whilst Forensic Crash Unit officers investigate the crash and all southbound traffic is being diverted onto the Gateway Motorway, causing delays of up to an hour.

Police on the scene of a double fatal crash in the southbound lanes of Gympie Arterial Rd. Picture: Bianca Stone

Kedron Park Officer in Charge Matthew Meister said multiple crews responded to the serious, two-car crash.

"Upon arrival of the ambulance crews, they found four patients where sadly two of those patients had passed away on scene," he said.

"The other two patients were transported - one to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious and critical condition with multiple injuries, another was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with moderate injuries.

At 6.40am, traffic is seen to be heavily impacted on the approach to Gympie Arterial Road (at the bottom of the picture), and on the Ted Smout Bridge near Redcliffe following a separate police incident.

"We had a total of eight ambulance crews respond to the accident location and that was made up of advanced and critical care paramedic crew with supervisors to assist with the management of that complex job."

Traffic on the Bruce Highway is backed up beyond Boundary Road as all city-bound vehicles are diverted onto the Gateway Motorway at Bald Hills.

Expect extensive delays on the Bruce Highway from #Northlakes southbound with the Gympie Arterial Road southbound being closed at #baldhills vehicles are being diverted on to the Gateway Motorway, please allow extra travel times this morning #bnetraffic — QLDTrafficMetro (@QLDTrafficMetro) October 15, 2019

Elsewhere, a police incident on the Ted Smout Memorial Bridge, which links the Redcliffe Peninsula with Brighton, has forced the closure of one southbound lane.