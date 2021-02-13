Two dead after three men swept off rocks

Three dead after being swept into surf south of Sydney

Two men are dead after three people were swept off the same south coast rocks where a trio of fishermen drowned three weeks ago.

About 6.55pm on Friday, three men were swept off rocks and into the water at Hill 60, near Fisherman's Beach, in Port Kembla.

Police, 10 ambulance crews, a Toll Rescue helicopter and a surf lifesaving crew on an inflatable boat arrived on the scene and began searching for the men.

Emergency services personnel at Hill 60 near Fishermans Beach, Port Kembla, on Friday night.

One highway patrol officer and a bystander jumped into the water with a flotation device to swim out to the men before lifesavers brought the officer and two men to Port Kembla beach on the boat.

Lifesavers attempted CPR on one of the men but he died at the scene.

The police officer and second fisherman were uninjured, while the third man swept into the ocean was winched to safety by the Toll helicopter.

Police, lifesavers, ambulances and Marine Rescue NSW attended the scene.

A statement from NSW Ambulance said four people were taken to hospital, including two in a stable condition, but the man winched from the water was critical and later died at Wollongong Hospital.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Norm Rees said the scene paramedics arrived to was "chaotic".

"Surf lifesaving, bystanders and the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter went above and beyond in the assistant of retrieving patients from the water and also helping paramedics with CPR," Insp Rees said.

"No words can describe the chaotic scene that paramedic crew and other first responders we were faced with this evening … it was absolutely heartbreaking to respond to a scene where previous lives have been lost despite the warnings."

Emergency services have responded to a report of three people in the water at Honeycomb Rocks at Hill 60, Port Kembla. The people are now out of the water. A crew from Marine Rescue Port Kembla on board rescue vessel Port Kembla 30 and PolAir are on scene. pic.twitter.com/hBqlHlxySw — Marine Rescue NSW (@MarineRescueNSW) February 12, 2021

Police sources said two officers at the scene also received minor injuries after reportedly clambering up the rocks to get a better view of the men in the water.

It is said the two officers were knocked onto the rocks by a rogue wave. One officer sustained a broken wrist and the other injured his hip.

Both were treated at Wollongong Hospital and are stable.

It is not yet known what caused the incident but police sources said investigators believe the men were of Indian background from the Western Sydney suburb of Wylie Park.

Detectives are now trying to determine how the men know to each other.

This tragedy comes three weeks after three fishermen drowned at the same spot.

Fishermen Tiuli Misipati, 45, Tauasa Taugele, 49, and Joo Sung Jung, 69, were swept off rocks at Port Kembla's Hill 60 on January 22 and could not be saved.

Three rock fisherman were swept off rocks at the same location three weeks ago and were killed. Picture: David Swift

