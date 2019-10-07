Two comps, no rings for generous Robbo

Roosters coach Trent Robinson pictured at the Sydney Roosters fan morning at Moore Park after the Roosters win in the 2019 NRL Grand Final. Picture: Richard Dobson

Roosters coach Trent Robinson pictured at the Sydney Roosters fan morning at Moore Park after the Roosters win in the 2019 NRL Grand Final. Picture: Richard Dobson

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has won back-to-back titles with no premiership rings to show for it - but for good reason.

Robinson gave his ring to Zane Tetevano on Sunday night after the coach was forced to cut the forward from the side to play against Canberra in the grand final.

Cutting Tetevano from his final 17 for the decider was one of the hardest decisions Robinson has had to make as Roosters coach.

Tetevano was a cornerstone of the Roosters pack this year and only missed three games - including the grand final - in season 2019. But he missed out on the chance to play in the win over the Raiders after veteran hooker Jake Friend was named to make his return from injury off the bench.

It comes after Robinson last year gave his premiership ring to Lindsay Collins, who like Tetevano missed out on a spot in the grand final.

"It's the worst part of the week. I enjoyed every part of that week except for sitting down in my office with Zane. The way he plays, the intensity he plays with, the physicality he brings but also the blind loyalty he has for us... it's the first real time I've had to say you can't play and it's not because he wasn't playing well enough. It was because we had everybody on board," Robinson said.

"That was the hardest part of the week. He deserved a medal along with everyone else. He deserves that ring more than I do. The players that go out and play, I was in a box, it was air-conditioned, it was comfortable... it did get a bit hotter the later the game went but what those players had to do, it's an easy choice to reward them.

Robinson has won three premierships in six years. Picture by Richard Dobson.

It's a touching gift for Tetevano, who gave away his 2018 premiership ring in emotional circumstances. Tetevano's grandfather was buried with the ring when he died as way for the forward to acknowledge the impact he had on his life.

There was also a premiership ring scare for the retiring Cooper Cronk. The halfback lost his ring during Sunday night's celebrations and sent Roosters staff into panic mode. But after a frantic search for the precious piece of jewellery, the ring was located in the unlikeliest place - the bottom of an Esky in the dressing room.

The ring slipped into the drinks Esky when Cronk went in there searching for a much deserved beer.

Roosters lock forward and local junior Victor Radley was also in fine form at Monday's fan day at the Hordern Pavilion.

Radley channelled former tricolours prop Dylan Napa and showed up to greet supporters wearing his grand final kit from the night before - boots and all.