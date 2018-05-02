'TWO CLOWNS': Unbelievable footage of cyclist holding truck

Ben Fordham shared this video sent in by a listener of his 2GB radio show, showing a cyclist holding onto the back of a truck.

Ben Fordham shared this video sent in by a listener of his 2GB radio show, showing a cyclist holding onto the back of a truck.

SYDNEY radio personality Ben Fordham has shared unbelievable footage of a cyclist holding on to the truck driving next to it.

The footage was taken on Warringah Road in Sydney's north and appears to show a cyclist holding on to the back of a truck in the lane next to it, not pedalling and not wearing a helmet, and travelling down the road at the same speed as the vehicle beside it.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Fordham was in disbelief as he described the video to his listeners.

"That is highly dangerous and it would only take one little slip and the guy would probably go underneath the truck," he said on his 2GB show.

He described both the truck driver and the cyclist as "two clowns".

"The bloke's not pedalling and he's going at 60 or possibly 70km/hr and he's got his arm out and holding someone else's hand or the truck.

Both the man who sent in the video (that his wife filmed from his passenger seat) and the driver of the truck rang in.

Christian, who send in the video, told Fordham he "couldn't believe his eyes" when he saw it.

"I've heard of stupid people going up hills but never going 70km/hr on a road like that," he said.

He also said he saw the driver "laughing his head off" so assumed the two parties knew each other.

However, the truck driver Brett came on the air, incredulous to what he was seeing.

"That's my truck buddy, I got no idea that guy was hanging off the back," he said.

"If I had of changed lanes with that turkey hanging off my truck… with the road that unstable and he goes under the rig, well who's gotta live with that for the rest of my life?"

He said he didn't know the cyclist at all and said he would have been laughing at someone he was talking to on his hands-free device.