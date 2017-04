Coffs Harbour Lifeguards have issued a reminder to always supervise children near or in the water.

EMERGENCY services were called to Coffs Creek after two children were found struggling in the water.

Ambulances arrived on the scene around 3.10pm on Tuesday where two men had pulled the children from the water after they had been swept out by the current into a deep channel.

The children were then transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

