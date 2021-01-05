Police are looking for a driver involved in a crash that killed two children and injured two other kids, as well as an adult, near Dubbo this afternoon.

Paramedics and police raced to Warne St, Wellington at about 4.30pm following reports a car had hit five pedestrians - including four children and an adult - on the street.

Ambulance crews worked to save two of the children who were critically injured but both died at the scene.

An adult and another two children were flown to Orange Hospital, with one in a serious condition.

It is believed the car crashed into the group of pedestrians near the entrance to Wellington's local swimming pool.

The five people hit are believed to be part of the same family, who live locally.

Police said the driver left the scene before they arrived.

The scene of the fatal accident in Wellington NSW. Picture: TVN

The scene in Wellington NSW. Picture: TVN

Dubbo mayor Ben Shields said council workers at the pool were on the scene after the crash.

He said the loss of the two children would "tear" the small town apart.

"The tragedy of Wellington is that it's extremely family-oriented," Mr Shields said.

"This is going to really knock the town around, it'll really upset everyone for some time."

Multiple ambulance crews and helicopters are on the scene and commuters are encouraged to avoid the area.

Crash Investigation Unit officers are en route and local police are looking for the driver and investigating further into what caused the tragic crash.

Three people were airlifted from the scene and taken to hospital. Picture: TNV

The crash scene. Picture: TNV

Originally published as Two children dead after car crashes into family near Dubbo