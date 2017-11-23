Two charged with more than 30 break and enter offences

CHARGES LAID: Two men have been charged with more than 30 break and enter offences.

Trevor Veale

TWO men were today charged with a string of break and enter offences allegedly committed between Nambucca and Laurieton.

The two men who are both aged 25, and are cousins, were arrested after a break in at a South West Rocks business on Thursday, August 31.

They were taken to Kempsey Police Station where they were charged with possess house breaking implements, break and enter dwelling with intent and traffic offences.

The pair was refused bail at Port Macquarie Local Court.

Investigations continued by officers from Strike Force Errey, and today police spoke with the two men at a Mid North Coast correctional facility.

Police later charged the pair with an additional 33 charges including aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal < $6000, and aggravated break and enter in company an intend steal.

They will appear at Kempsey Local Court on Tuesday, February 6.