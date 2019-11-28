Menu
Crime

Two charged with string of armed robberies on local clubs

Matt Deans
by
28th Nov 2019 5:30 PM
TWO men have been charged over a series of armed robberies on the Mid North Coast.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad and Mid North Coast Police District established Strike Force Yengo to investigate several armed robberies which are believed to be linked.

In one of the incidents, about 12.30am on Sunday, October 6, four men forced entry to a closed licensed venue on Cooper Street, Macksville.

The men stole a lock box and fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

Strike force detectives charged four men last month.

They remain before the courts.

Following further investigations, detectives, assisted by Northern Region Operations Support Group and Mid North Coast Police District, executed four search warrants at South Kempsey and Bowraville from 7am today.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at a home at South Kempsey and taken to Kempsey Police Station.

Shortly after, a 27-year-old man was arrested at a home at Bowraville and taken to Macksville Police Station.

During the searches, police seized clothing, mobile phones and ammunition.

The men were both charged with attempt in company rob while armed with dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit offence.

Police will allege in court that the men were involved in the attempted robbery at Macksville and conspired to rob a licensed venue at Nambucca Heads in October.

The younger man was refused bail to appear at Kempsey Local Court today.

The older man was refused bail to appear at Macksville Local Court today.

Investigations under Strike Force Yengo are continuing and further arrests are expected.

