Two charged over firearm, intimidation and drug offences

CHSRGES LAID: Two men in Coffs Harbour have been charged for firearm, drug and intimidation offences.

CHSRGES LAID: Two men in Coffs Harbour have been charged for firearm, drug and intimidation offences. Trevor Veale

A MAN, 21, will face court today charged with firearm and drug offences.

He, along with another 31-year-old man, were arrested following a police investigation into a personal violence intimidation offence on Thursday.

Coffs Harbour detectives and police attended a Aubrey St property at noon Thursday where they spoke with the two men, who were later taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

The 21-year-old allegedly had a rifle magazine containing .22 calibre rounds and a small amount of crystal methylamphetamine.

At 12.30pm detectives executed a search warrant at a house in Aubrey St where they allegedly located several further rounds of ammunition and a .22 calibre rifle.

The 21-year-old was charged with possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, not keep firearm safely-not prohibited firearm, possess unregistered firearm-not prohibited firearm/pistol and possess prohibited drug and refused bail to Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

The 31-year-old man was charged with intimidation and given conditional bail and will face Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.