Crime

Two charged over armed robbery overnight

Rae Wilson
by
13th Oct 2018 7:15 AM

POLICE have charged a man and a boy following an alleged armed robbery at Redbank Plains overnight.

It is alleged about 7.40pm, a man and a boy entered a service station on Redbank Plains Road and demanded cash from a staff member.

Police further allege the staff member observed the two males to be in possession of a firearm.

"It is alleged the man and the boy left the business a short time later in a vehicle with a quantity of cash," a police statement read.

About 8.10pm, police located and arrested a man and a boy in relation to this matter.

A 17-year-old Redbank Plains boy and a 21-year-old Corinda man are charged with one count each of armed robbery.

The man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 15.

