Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Northern NSW

Rebecca Fist
by
16th Mar 2020 10:09 AM

TWO cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern NSW.

Dr Jane Jelfs, the acting director of the North Coast Public Health Unit, today told ABC North Coast that two of NSW's coronavirus cases were within the Northern NSW Local Health District.

Dr Jelfs told the ABC they could not comment on the exact locations of the patients, but one person was self-isolating and the other was being cared for in hospital.

She said neither case was the result of local transmission.

More to come.

coronavirus covid-19 lismore base hospital northern nsw local health district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Best time to buy toilet paper

    Best time to buy toilet paper
    • 16th Mar 2020 10:38 AM
    7th Heaven star dead at 21

    7th Heaven star dead at 21
    • 16th Mar 2020 9:54 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Health Australians are facing unprecedented disruption to their daily lives as the coronavirus death toll increases to five and cases near 300.

        NSW beach where great white sharks won’t go

        premium_icon NSW beach where great white sharks won’t go

        News Research reveals great white sharks avoid Port Macquarie beach

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health ‘Be good to each other’: PM’s message as new restrictions enforced