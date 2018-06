Motorists travelling northbound on the Pacific Highway through Coffs Harbour are urged to exercise caution around a crash scene outside the Coffs Harbour Showground.

Motorists travelling northbound on the Pacific Highway through Coffs Harbour are urged to exercise caution around a crash scene outside the Coffs Harbour Showground.

Two vehicles have become involved in a minor accident.

Police are on scene, however, heavy vehicles are unable to navigate around the crash scene on the inside lane of the highway.