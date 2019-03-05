Two car crash at Korora, five people assessed on scene

Ambulance crews have responded to a two car crash at Korora which blocked James Small Drive.

Trevor Veale

EMERGENCY services have responded to a two vehicle crash at Korora this afternoon.

A ute and a car collided on James Small Drive just before 12.30pm.

Ambulance media said four paramedic units were called to the scene, but none of the patients needed to be taken to hospital.

A male, aged in his 60s was treated at the scene for facial lacerations, while two occupants were trapped by confinement for a short amount of time, paramedics reported.

The road was closed as State Emergency Service crews and police monitored traffic and tow trucks worked to clear the scene.