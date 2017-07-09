Two-car collision on Orara Way

FOUR people were taken to hospital after a two car collision on the Orara Way at about 5.20pm Friday night.

A 29-year-old male driver who was the single occupant of a Toyota Hilux hit a Nissan Skyline travelling northbound about 1km from Kungala Rd.

The driver of the Toyota lost traction and as he tried to correct, he then collided with the Nissan which was carrying three people.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Nissan was trapped and the 19-year-old female passenger in the front sear was also trapped.

A 16-year-old female passenger in the back of the Nissan was assisted by other motorists who stopped to help.

The female in the front passenger seat was removed from the car with serious injuries including multiple internal injuries and head injuries and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital with extensive lower limb injuries that were not deemed life threatening.

The 16-year-old female was taken to Coffs Harbour Hopsital with lower leg and chest pain.

Tim Bestwick from Grafton Ambulance Station said they received the call at about 5.30pm to respond to the collision.

One patient was trapped for about 40 minutes and the other was trapped for about 30 minutes.

Paramedics responded from Woolgoolga and Grafton. The Westpac Helicopter also attended the scene.

The NSW Police Crash Investigation Unit are dealing with the investigation and further inquiries are continuing.