Two big shows headed to the Coffs Coast

Gordon Hendricks is Elvis

What: In August 2017 on the anniversary of Elvis' passing, Gordon Hendricks was crowned the 2017 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist on the Graceland stage in Memphis, Tennessee.

See the magic of Elvis in Coffs Harbour as part of Hendrick's first Australian tour.

Hendricks will take his audience on a journey through all of Elvis' iconic music from the '50s through the '68 Comeback Special.

The multi-award winner's stunning replication of Elvis features all The King's great songs in a three-hour show of sheer magic and enjoyment.

Click here for more

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: February 16, doors open 8pm.

Country music legend Troy Cassar-Daley will release his Greatest Hits double CD via Bloodlines on October 19. Supplied by Mushroom Group.

Troy Cassar-Daley performs live

What: Throughout his thirty years of making music, Troy has been awarded numerous accolades including 36 Golden Guitars, four ARIAs plus a staggering 31 No. 1 chart singles.

Troy will perform at Coffs Harbour as part of his national Greatest Hits tour, a celebration of an incredible career, solo and acoustic.

Troy will present his songs and the stories behind them in their purest form.

Visit cex.com.au to purchase tickets.

Pre-sale adult tickets are $40 for adults and children $20.

Door tickets are $45 for adults and children $20.

VIP tickets are $75.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: February 22 from 7.30pm.