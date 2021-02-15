Two big clues in ‘senseless’ teen murder

Detectives renew appeal for information on first anniversary of Omar Elomar murder

Police have described the shooting murder of teenager Omar Elomar as "senseless" and are appealing for information on the first anniversary of his death.

At 11pm on February 15 last year, Mr Elomar was found by police officers with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite assistance from emergency services, he died at the scene on Cabramatta Ave at Miller in Sydney's southwest.

Officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command and detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad launched Strike Force Cero to investigate the murder.

So far, the investigation has only yielded the arrest and charge of an 18-year-old Macquarie Fields man over his alleged involvement in the incident. The man is now aged 19 and remains before the courts.

Police are focusing on two important lines of inquiry but have appealed to members of the public to help their investigation.

The first is CCTV vision of two vehicles of interest - a silver sedan and a red hatchback - seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

The second line of inquiry is four to five males of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance who were seen in the area acting suspiciously at the time of the incident.

Homicide squad commander Detective Acting Superintendent Jason Dickinson said detectives were eager for more information about the men and the two vehicles.

Homicide squad detectives are renewing their appeal for public information on the first anniversary of Omar Elomar’s shooting murder in Sydney’s west. Picture: Supplied

"It has now been a year since the life of 18-year-old Omar Elomar was cut short in a senseless act of violence," Superintendent Dickinson said.

"As we continue to seek answers for Omar's family, we are urging anyone with information about the incident who is yet to speak with police to come forward.

"Initial inquiries suggest four to five males of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance were seen in the area at the time of the incident and acting suspiciously.

"Anyone who has knowledge of this group or who can help detectives identify the vehicles shown in the CCTV vision is urged to contact police immediately."

Strike Force Cero is continuing its investigation.

