The Coffs Coast Tigers won a high scoring Men's Premier League match against the Northern Storm.
Soccer

Two battles being played in one league

22nd May 2018 1:00 AM

WITH Boambee, Urunga and Coffs United kicking clear of the rest of the Men's Premier League field, most interest will be concentrated on finding out which team will step up to fill fourth position.

The Coffs Coast Tigers earned an important three points on the weekend winning 4-3 over fellow aspirant the Northern Storm.

Prior to being drawn to play Charlestown City in the next round of the FFA Cup, Boambee's goal difference received a significant boost courtesy of a 10-1 win over Westlawn Tigers.

Westlawn is the only Premier League team still without a win to its name.

Coffs United and Urunga both claimed three points with the Coffs team winning away at Maclean 4-0 while Urunga's defence was solid in the 2-0 win over Grafton United.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

C.ex Group Men's Premier League

Urunga def Grafton United2-0

Coffs Coast Tigers def Northern Storm4-3

Coffs United def Maclean4-0

Boambee def Westlawn Tigers10-1

Women's Division

Urunga 1 def Woolgoolga 26-1

Boambee 2 def Orara Valley3-1

Woolgoolga 1 def Urunga 27-0

men's premier league ncf north coast football soccer
