Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two granny flats in Gundagai Street go up in flames in two days.
Two granny flats in Gundagai Street go up in flames in two days.
News

Two backyard buildings destroyed in fire

Rachel Vercoe
26th Aug 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUSPICIONS have been aroused after two fires were extinguished on the same street in under 48 hours.

Fire and Rescue NSW Coffs Harbour crews were called to a home on Gundagai Street around 10pm on Saturday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a building at the rear of the house was fully evolved by fire.

Fire and Rescue NSW Coffs Harbour station officer Neil Murray said the fire was extinguished within an hour through the use of three pumpers.

The Hazmat unit from Coffs Harbour station also attended the scene where it was found that no one was inside at the time. 

Station officer Murray said the fire wasn't believed to be suspicious at the time.

The Fire and Rescue team were called to a second fire on the same street around 4am this morning.

"When the first truck arrived the fire was well alight in the rear yard," Fire and Rescue NSW Coffs Harbour Station Officer Steve Ellis said.

Two hoses were deployed to extinguish and protect neighbouring buildings.

Fire brigades from Coffs Harbour and Sawtell dealt with fire and asbestos risks.

No people were in the buildings and policed declared a crime scene.

Investigations will follow.

fire fire and rescue coffs harbour fire bridage home fire police rescue suspicious
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Prisoners dine in while patients sentenced to slop

    premium_icon Prisoners dine in while patients sentenced to slop

    Politics GLADYS Berejiklian's prison inmates are dining out on fresh, ­quality meals but the food served to patients in the state’s public hospital system is nothing short...

    Ambulance crashes at high-speed with mum and baby on-board

    premium_icon Ambulance crashes at high-speed with mum and baby on-board

    News A mother, her baby and a paramedic have been taken to hospital.

    Witness changes story: What happened to William?

    premium_icon Witness changes story: What happened to William?

    Crime "He really couldn’t have done what was suggested"

    Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    premium_icon Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    Politics Labor’s crackdown on protesters causes unrest within party