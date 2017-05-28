Two arrested over police pursuit in a stolen car

Two men have been charged over a police pursuit in a stolen car south of Coffs Harbour that ended with their arrests in a North Boambee Valley street.

TWO men were refused bail after an alleged police pursuit in a stolen car that ended south of Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

Police said a blue Ford Falcon station wagon reported stolen from Erina on the Central Coast was located by police south of Coffs Harbour after a short pursuit.

It's alleged the car in question was linked to a stealing offence at a Nambucca shopping centre before it was sighted by officers south of Coffs Harbour.

The short pursuit was terminated due to safety reasons and police said with the help of public information the car was found in Highlander Dr, North Boambee Valley.

Police found two men, aged 19 and 20, a short distance away.

The car was later searched and police located firearm parts, ammunition, stolen property as well as crystal methylamphetamine, police will allege.

The 19-year-old was charged with acquire firearm part, possess ammunition, take & drive conveyance without consent of owner, goods in custody, police pursuit, never licensed person drive vehicle on road and exceed the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

The 20-year-old was charged with carried in conveyance taken without consent, three counts of shoplifting and possess prohibited drug.

Both men were refused bail to reappear in Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.