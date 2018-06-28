Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested two men in Ballina over the murder of Aaron Marks in May.
Police have arrested two men in Ballina over the murder of Aaron Marks in May. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Two arrested in Ballina murder case

28th Jun 2018 8:06 AM | Updated: 8:19 AM

UPDATE 8.48am: POLICE are conducting searches at two addresses in Ballina where two people were arrested over the murder of Aaron Marks.

The accused are due to face Ballina court today.

 

Original story: TWO arrests have been made in West Ballina in the Aaron Marks murder case.

Aaron Marks, 38, was fatally hurt after a night out in Ballina in May. Police have arrested two mwn in relation to the murder.
Aaron Marks, 38, was fatally hurt after a night out in Ballina in May. Police have arrested two mwn in relation to the murder. Contributed

Iluka man Aaron Marks, 38, had been spending the night in Ballina before he was found with severe head wounds on River St about 2am on Sunday, May 13.

 

Police released CCTV footage of a man they believe may have been a witness to the attack on Mr Marks.

ballina crime editors picks
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Name is needed for urban growth area

    premium_icon Name is needed for urban growth area

    News Before you go too crazy and suggest naming it after your cat or Uncle Trevor, the Geographical Names Board sets out criteria

    • 28th Jun 2018 8:09 AM
    Homeless for a night

    premium_icon Homeless for a night

    News C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out continues to grow.

    • 28th Jun 2018 8:00 AM
    Mum faces trial for cooking drugs in front of child

    premium_icon Mum faces trial for cooking drugs in front of child

    News COFFS Harbour mother pleads not guilty to charges.

    Solo kayaker feels the brunt of the Tasman

    premium_icon Solo kayaker feels the brunt of the Tasman

    News After eight weeks at sea, the New Zealand coastline is bearing down.

    Local Partners