Two aces holed only moments apart

Bonville Golf Resort teaching pro Richie Gallichan didn't need to bother using his putter on one hole this week thanks to a hole-in-one. Mike Knott

THE chance of a hole in one during a round of golf is approximately 2500 to one and to join the elite group who have come up aces on the golf course is a felling most golfers can only dream of.

To witness two hole in one's on a single day on the same golf course is practically unheard of. In fact, the chances of this particular event are one in 6,250,000 making for a remarkable story at Bonville Golf Resort on Wednesday.

Head Teaching Professional Richie Gallichan and long-time member Paul Gallagher marked their score cards with a 1 just a half hour apart from one another after both having aces on the 3rd hole.

The 3rd is a 183 metre par-3 with an elevated tee and with the majority of trouble on the left side. Balls that carry the bunker on the right side of the green may bounce down onto the putting surface but it's easy to lose your ball over the back side of the green so accuracy is important.

Gallichan who was mid-way through an on-course playing lesson with a couple holidaying on the Coffs Coast, wowed his guests when he struck his 8-iron high and straight.

"It felt good coming off the club face," he said.

"It stayed high and straight and it went right at the pin the whole way before it landed and just trickled in."

Paul Gallagher who plays of a handicap of +2 took a 6-iron to the tee and hit a similar shot for his ace.

"I came across Richie as I was coming down the 4th and he was playing to the 6th green and we both couldn't believe it," Paul said.

After a healthy few weeks of rain across the coast, the fairways and greens at Bonville are in perfect playing condition making for some great golfing in the lead up to the silly season.