Boys fight for life after stolen car crash

TWO 10-year-old boys are fighting for life after a horrific car crash in Townsville.

Police say the silver Toyota Tarago that rolled on Ross River Rd just before 7am had been stolen.

Six juveniles were in the car when it crashed, the youngest of whom were two 10-year-old boys who are at Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

They suffered serious head injuries.

Two twelve-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy are in a stable condition, while an 11-year-old girl is also stable having suffered a shoulder injury.

It is understood police have identified one of the 12-year-old boys as the driver and he is under the supervision of officers at Townsville Hospital.

Six youths were taken to hospital after a stolen Toyota Tarago was crashed on Ross River Rd.

Townsville Police Acting Senior Sergeant District Duty Officer Jonathan Searle said the Toyota had been stolen from Cranbrook.

"Police inquiries have led us to the understanding that the vehicle is stolen," he said.

"There's always a recipe for disaster with juveniles, young people, who are not qualified and not skilled driving vehicles.

"Stealing vehicles and then driving them in a reckless and dangerous manner, obviously you can see behind me the aftermath of that."

(Censored image) one child involved in a car crash on Ross River Rd is taken from the scene in a stable condition. Two others are in a critical condition.

Queensland Ambulance Service Townsville Senior Operations Supervisor Tony Kirkham said the crash was "very serious".

"It is very unfortunate that there were some very young people involved in this incident," he said.

Witness Irene Horne was woken by the sound of a loud bang this morning.

"I came out and there was a girl screaming for help," she said.

"Cars were stopping to help and then all the police arrived.

"I've never seen a crash this bad in my life."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit would be investigating the crash.