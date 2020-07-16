Menu
Twitter locks down all verified accounts

by Natalie Wolfe
16th Jul 2020 8:59 AM

 

Twitter has locked down all verified accounts after dozens of them were hacked in a widespread bitcoin scam.

Twitter confirmed it was taking steps to fix the massive hack and advised its account holders they might not be able to tweet or reset their password until it had fixed the problem.

Non-verified accounts, those without a blue tick, can still tweet.

Telsa boss Elon Musk, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and rapper Kanye West were three of the many accounts hacked by scammers trying to dupe people into sending cryptocurrency bitcoin in the hope of doubling their money.

Twitter posts, which have been deleted, were fired off from an array of high-profile accounts telling people they had 30 minutes to send $US1,000 in bitcoin in order to be sent back twice as much.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, former US President Barack Obama and his former Vice President Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, billionaire Warren Buffett, Mike Bloomberg and tech accounts including Apple and Uber were also victims of the scam.

The fake tweet sent out from Jeff Bezos' account. Picture: Twitter
The fake tweet sent out from Jeff Bezos' account. Picture: Twitter


"This is a SCAM, DO NOT participate!" Gemini cryptocurrency exchange co-founder Cameron Winklevoss warned in a tweet from his official account at Twitter.

"This is the same attack/takeover that other major crypto Twitter accounts are experiencing. Be vigilant!"

Comments and posts at Twitter indicated thousands of dollars in bitcoin may have been sent to the scammers' digital account.

Twitter said it was looking into the mass hacking.

More to come

