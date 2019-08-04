Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Twist in search for missing group

by Thomas Morgan
4th Aug 2019 9:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have confirmed that the body of a young boy found off Papua New Guinea does not belong to one of the five people missing off Torres Strait.

Papua New Guinean authorities yesterday informed Queensland Police that they had located a child's body near Old Mawatta Village.

Dauan Island in the Torres Strait. Searches for the missing family have been hampered by wild weather. Picture: Anna Rogers
Dauan Island in the Torres Strait. Searches for the missing family have been hampered by wild weather. Picture: Anna Rogers

A Queensland Police spokeswoman this morning confirmed to The Courier-Mail that the body of a young boy found by PNG police was not one of the five group members that went missing on Wednesday.

Two men aged 22 and 44, two women both aged 21, and a nine-year-old boy were on board the seven-metre vessel, which failed to complete a trip from Seisia at the tip of Cape York to Dauan Island in the Torres Strait.

An extensive sea search led police to the empty boat on Thursday and a bag filled with life jackets on Saturday, but there has since been no sign of the five people.

The search continues.

More Stories

missing police search queensland

Top Stories

    VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    News WITH plenty of health and fitness options across the Coffs Coast, we thought we should try and find the local guru in the industry. Here's the region's top 20.

    Man killed in b-double crash identified as Coffs father

    premium_icon Man killed in b-double crash identified as Coffs father

    News SEAMUS Walsh, 38, was a much-loved father-of-three.

    CRUNCH TIME: Snappers and Marlins brace for finals footy

    premium_icon CRUNCH TIME: Snappers and Marlins brace for finals footy

    News Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins are hunting for silverware.

    'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    premium_icon 'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    Crime Blogger concerned by ongoing activities of "misleading” group