‘Twin towers’ send shockwaves through community

Dubbed the 'twin towers' these height markers give some indication of what's proposed.

A development application for a six-storey block of flats in Trafalgar Street Woolgoolga has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Northern Beaches Residents Association (NBRA) President Ray Willing says the proposal is the kind you would see on the Gold Coast.

"The building is completely out of scale with the adjoining single and two-storey dwellings in terms of height, bulk and massing and would block views for all surrounding properties and dominate the landscape."

Coffs Harbour City Council has requested the developers erect scaffolding to demonstrate the height of the building.

"The scaffolding has been dubbed the Twin Towers by locals and it already dominates the skyline of Woolgoolga.

"However, despite their foreboding and ominous nature, they only represent the lowest point at the rear (southern end) of the proposed high-rise building."

The estimated cost of the work is $3.8m and the application is currently on public exhibition.

The proposed Trafalgar Street development is the latest in a line of development applications that the NBRA sees as evidence that developers are trying to exploit delays in enacting the Woolgoolga Town Centre Master Plan to push through developments that are completely at odds with the seaside village character of Woolgoolga.

Mr Willing says the latest proposal is the thin edge of a very unwelcome wedge.

"It could set a dangerous precedent and many in the community are worried that Woolgoolga will very quickly become another version of the Gold Coast."

The Woolgoolga Town Centre Master Plan was agreed by residents and unanimously adopted by Council.

It sets the height limit for developments in Woolgoolga at 11 metres to preserve the character of the town.

"This proposed development greatly exceeds that limit," Mr Willing said.

"Woolgoolga residents should not have to pay for Council delays in having the Master Plan enacted. Council should reject this application and any others that fall outside the limits imposed by the Master Plan."

He says to do otherwise would be a breach of faith with the residents who worked so hard developing the plan with Council and that most residents are not opposed to development but want it to be in keeping with the character of the town.

For more details on the proposal go to Council's DA tracker and search for the number 0888/20DA