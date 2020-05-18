Twin baby girls survive car crash that kills young mum

A 25-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Campbelltown. Picture: Steve Tyson

Twin baby girls have escaped unscathed in the backseat of a car, while their mother died, in an Outback crash in which their car careered and rolled along a busy highway.

Cody Marie Mitchell, 29, from Broken Hill, was one of three killed over the weekend on NSW roads when she was tossed out of the vehicle as it rolled along the Silver City Highway near Anabranch, west of NSW, at lunchtime on Saturday.

Cody Marie Mitchell, who was killed in a car crash which her twin babies survived. Picture: Facebook

She was killed instantly but her 12-month-old daughters escaped unharmed, strapped in the back seats of the car.

Witnesses released the crying girls from their carseat capsules and cared for them until emergency services arrived.

They are now being cared for by their grandmother.

"So deeply saddened to hear this tragic news, you were always full of life and laughter, your laughter was infectious and so was your smile," her friend Alison McEvoy wrote on social media.

"Deepest condolences to all Cody's family and friends especially those beautiful little girls."

A 25-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Campbelltown. Picture: Steve Tyson

Friend Beth Hoskins added: "Cody I miss your big beautiful smile already. I know you're with Tre now and that is about all that keeps me going in this tragic time."

"I promise your twins will carry the love of their mummy with them forever, we will make sure of that."

Ms Mitchell's death comes during a tragic 24 hours on NSW's roads, in which two men also died - including a 25-year-old on a busy highway in Sydney's south-west.

The 25-year-old driver died after his Ford Falcon collided with a Toyota RAV4 on the Hume Hwy in Campbelltown about 11.30pm on Saturday.

His passenger, a 26-year-old man, was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition with suspected internal injuries.

A 27-year-old woman, the driver of the Toyota, suffered a suspected fractured arm and was also taken to Liverpool Hospital for treatment and mandatory testing.

Officers are investigating the crash and will prepare a brief for the coroner.

Emergency crews have dealt with a horror 24 hours on NSW roads. Picture: Steve Tyson

In another accident, a woman and two children are in a critical condition after a car and a truck collided at an intersection in the NSW Riverina region.

Emergency services were able to free the 29-year-old woman and two girls, aged 10 and four, from the car after the accident on the Snowy Mountains Highway about 3pm on Saturday and treated them for serious head injuries before they were flown to hospital.

The truck driver, a 58-year-old man, was not injured and was taken to Tumut Hospital for mandatory testing.

A 45-year-old man has also died in a single-vehicle crash in Port Macquarie about 5.30pm on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to Riverside Drive following reports a Mitsubishi utility had crashed into a tree.

The driver died at the scene.

Originally published as Twin baby girls survive car crash that kills young mum