Twilight Markets launch with life-changing show of light

COFFS Harbour's Twilight Food Markets are back on Friday night with the hugely popular summer celebration of food launching with a the Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night.

A parade of lanterns will add a special touch to the night celebrating the life-changing battles that 35 people each day face in being diagnosed with blood cancers including leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma or a related blood disorders.

The Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night event will be held at the Twilight Food Markets on the Park Beach Reserve, off Ocean Parade on Friday night.

Now in its 10th year, the Leukaemia Foundation's national event brings Australia's blood cancer community together in more than 140 locations, in every state and territory, to remember and reflect during a moving ceremony and short lantern walk.

Those attending the Coffs Harbour Light the Night events will gather for a small ceremony before setting off on a picturesque lantern walk.

"Everyday 35 people are diagnosed with a blood cancer such as leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma or a related blood disorders and they'll turn to the Leukaemia Foundation for help," Leukaemia Foundation Community Fundraising Officer, Sarah Hozack said.

"Attending Light the Night in Coffs Harbour is a wonderful way to show those in our community facing blood cancer that, even in their darkest hour, they're not alone."

 

Light The Night aims to raise over $20,000 to help provide the support and services local families need to beat their blood cancer. Those attending hold gold lanterns to remember loved ones lost to blood cancer and white lanterns if they've been diagnosed themselves. Blue lanterns are proudly raised in support by friends, family, workmates and the wider community.

Join Light the Night by clicking here or call 1800 500 088.

