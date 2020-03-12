Twenty new nurses, widwives for Coffs Harbour hospital

20 new nurse and midwife graduates have been welcomed at Coffs Harbour Health Campus this week.

A TOTAL of 20 new nurse and midwife graduates have started their careers at Coffs Harbour Health Campus this week.

Almost 100 new nurses and midwives are joining Mid North Coast Local Health District this year, including 41 at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh welcomed the new graduates, who will work in all clinical areas including mental health, midwifery and the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute.

“Our new recruits are an integral part of the health workforce and we’re delighted to have them here. They’re enthusiastic and talented and are keen to develop their skills in the public health system,” Mr Singh said.

NSW has boosted its nursing and midwifery graduate positions by 58 per cent since 2011, with about 2,600 graduates to launch their careers at 130 public hospitals and health services this year.

The NSW Government has committed to a boost of an extra 5,000 nurses and midwives over four years, as part of its $2.8 billion investment of boosting health workers overall by 8,300.