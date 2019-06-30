Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Seagulls prop John Palavi has taken over the captaincy.
Tweed Seagulls prop John Palavi has taken over the captaincy. James Owen
Rugby League

Tweed Seagulls improve in loss to Townsville Blackhawks

by Connor O’Brien
30th Jun 2019 6:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOMETIMES the result doesn't say it all.

Tweed flew out of Townsville with their Intrust Super Cup losing streak now at three games but with a coach who had witnessed the best performance from his side in many weeks.

The Seagulls' effort against Townsville on Saturday outdid what they had done even in big wins over the Northern Pride and Souths Logan - the last two games they've won.

Tweed were by far the better side in the first half to snatch the advantage 16-6 at the break; they finished the game strong too but were undone by a five-minute lapse at the start of the second term that netted the Blackhawks two tries.

BEARS ROAR TO SQUARE DERBY LEDGER

"I thought it was probably the best we had played in a month or so, even back as far as Northern Pride and Souths where we were winning games," Ben Woolf said.

"I thought there was some aspects of it, particularly with our ball control and our patience, that was better."

Halfback Luke Jurd, on return from a hamstring injury, was a key man behind that improvement, earning players' player.

BUTCHERED TITANS TRY 'SUMS UP THE WAY WE'RE GOING'

The Seagulls are again without injured skipper Cheyne Whitelaw for the remainder of the year - prop John Palavi has stepped into the leadership role - and must regroup ahead of facing two more top four opponents in Wynnum Manly and Burleigh in the next fortnight.

They remain sixth on the ladder, however, well entrenched in the top eight.

Out at Ipswich on Saturday night, Burleigh came from behind to defeat Ipswich 22-16 thanks largely to fullback Kurtis Rowe's hat-trick.

"Ipswich are one of those sides where sometimes you don't have to do a lot wrong and then suddenly you have got points against you and that was certainly the case. It was pleasing to be behind and then fight our way through," coach Jimmy Lenihan said.

TITANS VOW TO LIFT STANDARDS

It was a different looking Bears side with front-rower Luke Page rested following his Test outing for Papua New Guinea and hamstring niggles for back-rowers Hayden Schwass and Jacob Hind.

Titans recruits Sam Stone and Tanah Boyd both made solid senior Burleigh debuts.

More Stories

intrust super cup ipswich jets townsville blackhawks tweed seagulls
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    GALLERY: The 50 best junior sports photos of 2019

    premium_icon GALLERY: The 50 best junior sports photos of 2019

    News IT'S been a massive opening half of the year for junior athletes across the Coffs Coast and we've gathered the 50 best photos of the future superstars in action

    Who's appearing in court this week?

    premium_icon Who's appearing in court this week?

    News The accused facing Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Courts.

    VOTE NOW: 20 best coffee shops on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: 20 best coffee shops on the Coffs Coast

    News AFTER hundreds of people nominated, we've formed the region's top 20

    Concerns held for future of local refugee minority

    premium_icon Concerns held for future of local refugee minority

    News Unemployment, housing issues plague vulnerable minority.