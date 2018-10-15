Tweed roads closed due to flooding

Three roads are currently flooded in the Tweed.

Daniel McKenzie

THREE roads are currently closed in the Tweed due to flooding.

According to myroadinfo.com, water has crossed the road on Numinbah Rd in Numinbah, Watty Bishop Rd in Tanglewood and at the first bridge crossing at Urliup Rd in Urliup.

Kyogle Rd was also previously closed due to flooding but the SES has advised the road is now clear.

Urliup flooding: Water has crossed the road at the first bridge crossing at Urliup Rd, Urliup. VIDEO: Nick Cropp

A Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue spokesperson advised motorists to take extra care while driving on flooded roads.

"The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the Northern Rivers and south east Queensland including Tweed Heads," they said.

"Due to a deepening low over the region gale force winds, heavy rain & very heavy surf conditions are expected.

"Take extra care on the roads and don't drive on flooded roads, if it's flooded forget it."

Meanwhile, more rain is expected to continue across the week, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting an 95 per cent chance of rain in Tweed and 100 per cent chance of rain in Murwillumbah today.

Tweed River height data recorded this morning showed the levels were just below minor flood class at Tumbulgum and Murwillumbah.

BOM has also issued a heavy surf warning for beaches at Tweed Heads and Hastings Point due to a deepening coastal trough extending from south-east Queensland over the northern NSW coast.