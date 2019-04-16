Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking for this vehicle.
Police are looking for this vehicle. Tweed Police
Crime

Tweed police hunt hit and run driver

Rick Koenig
by
16th Apr 2019 3:38 PM

TWEED Police are on the hunt for a driver who crashed into another vehicle on the Tugun Bypass before fleeing.

Police said about 6am this morning, a white hatch back sedan collided heavily with another vehicle as it was about to enter the south bound lanes of the Tugun Bypass tunnel this morning.

The female driver of the vehicle impacted was taken to hospital and later released.

The vehicle at fault had some form of signage on the sides which is not identifiable in the captured images.

 

Police are looking for this vehicle.
Police are looking for this vehicle. Tweed Police

 

Police are looking for this vehicle.
Police are looking for this vehicle. Tweed Police

Any member of the public who can identity the white sedan or has further information concerning the registration number of the vehicle at fault are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote NSWPF REPORT E70361405 if providing information to Crime Stoppers.

A police spokesperson urged motorists to drive safely over the Easter period.

"In the lead up to the Easter long weekend Tweed Byron Police District are asking members of the public to drive in a safe manner.," the spokesperson said.

"Police will be targeting safety offences throughout the long weekend.

"Driving in a negligent manner can have obvious implications for other road users and pedestrians."

editors picks hit and run police tugan bypass tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Strange case of dead cattle and a vehicle destroyed by fire

    premium_icon Strange case of dead cattle and a vehicle destroyed by fire

    News Police are searching for the driver, who was involved in this fiery crash.

    Dog seized after man found dead on farm

    premium_icon Dog seized after man found dead on farm

    News Family members discover man’s body after he ‘went for a walk’.

    I'm flat out running

    premium_icon I'm flat out running

    News There's no point breaking anything, I'll be doing it again tomorrow

    Man hit by truck remains in a critical condition

    Man hit by truck remains in a critical condition

    News The 20-year-old Coffs Harbour man is in intensive care in Newcastle.