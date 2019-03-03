Menu
NABBED: Police set up 17 random breath testing sites between Tweed Heads and Ballina over the weekend.
Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

Michael Doyle
3rd Mar 2019 2:36 PM

POLICE in Tweed Heads have stopped a Gold Coast man who was driving more than seven times the legal limit over the weekend.

A two-night police operation named, Operation Nabbed - Northern, had 17 random breath testing sites set-up on the Pacific Motorway between Tweed Heads and Ballina.

More than 70 drink drivers were charged during the operation, but officers were left shocked with the positive reading of a 37-year-old man from north of the border.

After being stopped near the Gold Coast Highway exit, the Arundel man returned a reading of 0.362, more than seven times the legal limit.

He has been immediately suspended from driving in NSW and is due to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on March 25.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay said the first-time operation was a success for police.

"Together with the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, our local police will continue to target impaired drivers and remove risk from our roads," he said.

"Police, emergency services and the wider community want to reduce road trauma.

"This operation is one very visible way we can show motorists that driving whilst impaired will not be tolerated."

Far North Region Traffic Tactician Inspector Peter McMenamin said he hoped the operation would educate the public about the dangers of drink driving.

"If you are going have a few drinks before dinner, strongly consider having a sober driver around for the rest of the night," he said.

"While we have 78 people going before the courts in the coming weeks, we also spoke to a considerable number of drivers who were perilously close to being over the limit themselves.

"So if you are thinking about that one more for the road, may we suggest no more for the road."

