Tweed cops complain of bullying, operational issues

TWEED MP Geoff Provest says he will take up a former police officer's case against cultural and operational issues plaguing Tweed-Byron Police District.

The officer, who requested anonymity, told the Gold Coast Bulletin he left the career he loved after shifting to the under-resourced district and facing bullying, harassment and a relentless statistical drive under NSW Police Force's Command Performance, Accountability System (COMPASS).

Nationals MP Geoff Geoff Provest has held the seat of Tweed for the past 12 years. Photo: Luke Marsden.

Mr Provest said an undisclosed number of officers had approached him with similar concerns in recent years and he would be raising the issue with the district's superiors.

"I think some of it is reflecting the high work levels. The job numbers they do," he said of the embattled district.

"There is a mechanism in the police force to deal with some of the issues raised, like bullying and intimidation, and I'm aware that those processes have been followed in a number of cases, not only in our district but across the state."

It is understood staff in the district have campaigned to improve conditions.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott did not respond to questions about the concerns raised, nor did Shadow Police Minister Guy Zangari.

Mr Elliot's office did reiterate the NSW Government was delivering 1500 new officers statewide.

However, just two of 261 graduating constables were sent to the district in the latest police allocation in May, despite expectations more than 10 extra officers would bolster the ranks.

Mr Provest said he has been speaking to Mr Elliot and Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and was hopeful more officers would soon flow into the district.

Commander of the district Superintendent Dave Roptell has said he would "continue to ensure (officers) have the support required".