Tweed Mayor hits back at shock jock over climate change

TWEED Shire Mayor Katie Milne has hit back at shock jock Alan Jones after he ripped into her over a climate change speech.

During his breakfast show yesterday, Mr Jones said he believed Councillor Milne was "smoking something" after she gave a speech about climate change while accepting her third term as mayor.

"I thought local government was about local issues," he said.

"God help us. Katie, just crawl back into the hole will you? Another example of council lunacy."

2GB radio presenter Alan Jones. JOEL CARRETT

Mr Jones also called for the Tweed council, along with the Byron Shire Council, to be sacked.

But today Cr Milne hit back, labelling the shock jock's stance as "irresponsible and dangerous", citing last year's devastating flood in the Tweed.

"The concerns I expressed are those of science, not just my own," Cr Milne said.

"I have attended numerous government-sponsored conferences on climate change and I have no reason to doubt the world's leading scientists.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne briefs then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at SES Headquarters in Murwillumbah in the days after the record flood. SCOTT POWICK

"Alan is way off the mark about local councils too. Our council just went through the largest flood on record with very little warning and our community is still suffering greatly.

"Councils are at the forefront of dealing with climate change on a daily basis from changing our planning, building and infrastructure for sea level rise and increased flooding, to relocating homes and businesses out of flood flow paths.

"Climate change is now absolutely core business of all councils."

Six people died in last year's devastating flood in the Tweed, the biggest on record in the shire.