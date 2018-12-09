Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
About 50 people were evacuated from the Tweed Heads Police Station after the fire alarm was activated about 9.40am on Friday. (Photo: FILE)
About 50 people were evacuated from the Tweed Heads Police Station after the fire alarm was activated about 9.40am on Friday. (Photo: FILE) Scott Powick
News

Fake fire alarm evacuates police station

by Sally Coates
9th Dec 2018 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWEED HEADS woman walked into a police station and pulled the fire alarm leading to the entire station being evacuated.

She was not caught until hours later when police visitor her Tweed home.

About 50 people were evacuated from the Tweed Heads Police Station after the fire alarm was activated about 9.40am on Friday.

No fire was found at the police station.

Police allege a 36-year-old woman was seen entering the police station and activating the alarm.

They went to her home on Friday morning and she was charged with false representation resulting in a police investigation.

The woman will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on January 21, next year.

editors picks police station tweed heads

Top Stories

    So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

    So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

    News Coffs Harbour is the land of political opportunity in 2019. So we ask readers #What Does Coffs Want? Vote in our poll.

    UPDATE: Surfer in serious but stable condition

    premium_icon UPDATE: Surfer in serious but stable condition

    News The 36-year-old is at the John Hunter Hospital.

    Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured

    Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured

    News The man has been flown to the John Hunter Hospital.

    PHOTOS: Twilight concert in the gardens

    PHOTOS: Twilight concert in the gardens

    News The Coffs Harbour City Orchestra kept the fine tunes flowing.

    Local Partners