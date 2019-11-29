Tweed Heads murder victim: ‘Funny, eccentric, intelligent’

Jason Ellis is still struggling to come to terms with the senseless death of his mate Andrew Murray in Tweed Heads last week.

Just hours before Andrew was allegedly beaten to death with a rock while he lay asleep in Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park, he was enjoying a drink with Jason and others who sleep rough in the area.

They watched as Andrew, Andy to his mates, painted a canvass which he started by pouring red wine on it.

Jason said he intended to give it to the group when he was finished.

He said Andy was well known in the homeless community in Byron Bay and "no one had a bad word to say about him".

"Even though we only knew him for a few days, he didn't have any bad qualities," Mr Ellis said.

"He was funny, eccentric, intelligent, he didn't ask for anything."

Jason left the group early that night but he ran into Andy the next day.

He watched as Andy interacted with an elderly lady going for a walk and danced with another woman on the footpath.

"We were almost in the same spot and he rocked up again and he had added to the painting," Jason said.

"He was really outgoing, he danced with a woman and put her in a spin, there was no malice in it."

Jason said one of his mates Shaun knew Andy from Byron Bay and was taking his death hard.

He said Shaun offered Andy the front passenger seat of his car to sleep in the night he was killed.

"Andy said he would be alright and went to sleep where he was killed.

"He's (Shaun) really cut up about it."

Jason appealed to those sleeping rough to sleep in bushes, stay together and to not sleep in the open.